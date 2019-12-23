搵屋住專題：南灣Los Gatos可負擔獨立屋只售27萬

【KTSF】

灣區樓價高企，但有一間獨立屋，只售約27萬元，而且是在南灣Los Gatos。

這間位於178 Terreno De Flores Circle 的可負擔獨立屋，有2房2.5浴室，面積1,130平方尺，車庫可停泊一部車，只售27萬4千元。

這間屋靠近17號和85號公路，現正接受申請。

收入限制方面，兩人家庭年收入不得超過$105,100，4人家庭收入不得超過$131,400。

合資格人士必須於本月26日下午5點前遞交申請。當局將採取計分制和進行抽籤。

查詢詳情可點擊以下連結:

https://www.losgatosca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/23842/178-Terrano-De-Flores-Flyer-6

https://www.hellohousing.org/stewardship/losgatos/forsale/applylosgatos/

