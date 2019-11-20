搵屋住專題：Emeryville可負擔公寓放售

【KTSF 劉瑩報導】

東灣Emeryville有一間一房可負擔公寓重新放售。

公寓位於41街1007號，臨近San Pablo Ave，建於2005年，有一睡房和一浴室，面積有668平方英尺，售價為341,700元，HOA物業管理費每月532元，公寓附帶一個停車位。

公寓業主可自行安裝洗衣乾衣機。

申請人年收入限制方面，1人家庭不得超過93,850元，2人家庭不得超過107,250元，3人家庭不得超過120,650元。

申請截止日期為11月25日下午5點，詳情請點擊：https://www.redfin.com/CA/Emeryville/1007-41st-St-94608/unit-114/home/12115635

