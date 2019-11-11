Vallejo槍擊案一人死亡 休班警員疑涉案受查

【KTSF】

東灣Vallejo市週日發生槍擊案，造成一人死亡，涉案的休班警員正接受調查。

We’re at JJ’s where an undercover Vallejo police officer has murdered Eric “Cheddaman” Reason. pic.twitter.com/WSAEWBaDNb — Vallejo For Racial Justice (@vallejojustice) November 11, 2019

有街坊說聽到多下槍聲，警方表示，案發於週日下午5時25分，地點在Fairgrounds Drive 500號路段，靠近一家Valero加油站。

警方接報到場，發現一個男人中槍死亡，開槍的是一名Richmond市休班警員，他留在現場配合調查，警方沒有透露案發經過。

