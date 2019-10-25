北灣Marin縣爆發Muir山火 幸沒波及民居（視頻）

【KTSF】

北灣Stinson Beaches和Muir Beaches對面的山頂於週四早上11點多發生山火。

Video from the scene of the #MuirFire. Updates on can also be accessed by calling our Fire Information Hotline: 415-473-7191. #MarinCounty #WestMarin pic.twitter.com/BsCaDH1soH — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) October 24, 2019

據Marin縣消防部門表示，這場名為Muir的山火，週四早上約10時45分起火至今，已經燒了60英畝的土地，由於該區並沒有建築物，所以不用緊急撤離。

受離岸風勢的影響，令大火一度撲向海洋，所以行經該段的1號公路要封閉，至下午火勢已經不再向海岸推進，而消防當局表示至今只有兩成山火受控。

