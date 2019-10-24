北灣Sonoma縣爆發山火 附近民居強制疏散

【KTSF】

北灣Sonoma縣爆發山火，強風令火勢迅速蔓延，火場面積由週三晚的幾百英畝，擴大至週四早上的一萬英畝，當局下令Geyserville附近社區強制疏散。

山火於週三晚約9點半，在Sonoma縣和Lake縣交界偏遠地區爆發，高溫乾燥天氣再加上時速高達70英里的陣風，令Kincade山火一發不可收拾，威脅民居。

#kincadefire is moving quickly. This is why we issued evacuation orders. Be safe, Sonoma County. pic.twitter.com/AdhnZGciq6 — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 24, 2019

強制疏散範圍包括128號公路以東至Geyserville之間的範圍，Pine Flat Road、Red Winery Road、Alexander Mountain Road、River Road相連的道路，River Rock賭場也要疏散。

當局指考慮到強勁的風勢和火勢蔓延的方向，將可能下令更多居民撤離。

當局在Windsor高中Healdsburg社區中心設立臨時疏散中心。

(Copyright 2019 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載。