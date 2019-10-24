中國外交部批評眾院議長普洛西美化香港暴力行為

【i-CABLE】

中國外交部回應美國眾議院議長普洛西支持香港示威人士的言論，批評她是將香港的暴力違法行為，美化。

普洛西日前在Twitter上載，與壹傳媒創辦人黎智英，及民主黨創黨主席李柱銘等人，在國會山莊會面的相片，她表示全力支持及敬佩，堅持每周上街，以非暴力方式，爭取民主及法治的人。

中國外交部發言人華春瑩說：”普洛西這樣的政要却黑白不分、是非顛倒，把香港的暴力違法犯罪美化為非暴力抗争，為反中乱港分子撑腰打气，其行為之偽善、用心之險惡實在令人不牙齒和瞠目。正是由於普洛西這樣的人這種赤裸裸的包庇縱容、煽風點火，那些暴力違法分子才更加有恃無恐。”

