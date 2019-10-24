中國外交部批評眾院議長普洛西美化香港暴力行為

【i-CABLE】
中國外交部回應美國眾議院議長普洛西支持香港示威人士的言論，批評她是將香港的暴力違法行為，美化。
普洛西日前在Twitter上載，與壹傳媒創辦人黎智英，及民主黨創黨主席李柱銘等人，在國會山莊會面的相片，她表示全力支持及敬佩，堅持每周上街，以非暴力方式，爭取民主及法治的人。
So pleased to welcome Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee and Janet Pang to the U.S. Capitol. My full support and admiration goes to those who have taken to the streets week after week in non-violent protest to fight for democracy and the rule of law in #HongKong. pic.twitter.com/maeTwTR8eV
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 22, 2019
中國外交部發言人華春瑩說：”普洛西這樣的政要却黑白不分、是非顛倒，把香港的暴力違法犯罪美化為非暴力抗争，為反中乱港分子撑腰打气，其行為之偽善、用心之險惡實在令人不牙齒和瞠目。正是由於普洛西這樣的人這種赤裸裸的包庇縱容、煽風點火，那些暴力違法分子才更加有恃無恐。”
