中國外交部批評眾院議長普洛西美化香港暴力行為

【i-CABLE】

中國外交部回應美國眾議院議長普洛西支持香港示威人士的言論，批評她是將香港的暴力違法行為，美化。

普洛西日前在Twitter上載，與壹傳媒創辦人黎智英，及民主黨創黨主席李柱銘等人，在國會山莊會面的相片，她表示全力支持及敬佩，堅持每周上街，以非暴力方式，爭取民主及法治的人。

So pleased to welcome Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee and Janet Pang to the U.S. Capitol. My full support and admiration goes to those who have taken to the streets week after week in non-violent protest to fight for democracy and the rule of law in #HongKong. pic.twitter.com/maeTwTR8eV

— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 22, 2019