南加San Fernando山谷爆發山火 逾10萬居民需疏散

南加州洛杉磯縣San Fernando山谷週四晚爆發山火，根據華盛頓郵報報導，截至週五凌晨，火場面積超過4,600英畝，超過10萬居民需要撤離。

Saddleridge山火首先在週四晚9點於San Fernando山谷的Sylmar社區爆發，洛杉磯消防局指，由於大風的天氣助長火勢，火場面積在凌晨2點才1,600英畝，一個半小時就蔓延至超過4,600英畝。

洛杉磯消防局指，火勢已經燒毀最少一棟商用建築，燒毀的民宅數字暫時未明，也沒有傷亡報告。

火勢目前持續往西面的West Porter Ranch蔓延，暫時未被控制，當局發出強制撤離令，超過10萬名居民需要撤離，撤離的居民已經佔滿當地3個撤離中心。

