San Bruno警方拘3女子 涉在Tanforan購物中心盜竊

中半島San Bruno市警方日前拘捕3名女子，她們涉嫌上週在Tanforan購物中心盜竊，警方指3人懷疑是加州一個零售盜竊集團的成員。

警方上週四晚上8時10分接獲舉報，到達El Camino Real 1150號的Tanforan購物中心，多名匪徒被指偷走約值4,000多元的商品後拔足逃跑。

警員到場後，拘捕居住在列治文市的19歲女子Inaya Chatman、27歲女子Mikela Sims，以及居住在Antioch市的30歲女子Kiaira Fluker，她們涉嫌犯下嚴重盜竊、串謀犯案等罪行被捕。

任何人如能對案件提供消息，請聯絡San Bruno市警方，電話：(650) 616-7100，或電郵往：[email protected]

