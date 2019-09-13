舊金山網紅巴哥犬疑被偷走 失蹤12小時後與主人重聚

【KTSF】
舊金山一隻網紅巴哥犬，早前懷疑被人偷走，好心人士透過社交網站線索，在一個無家可歸者營中發現失蹤的狗，巴哥犬最後與主人團聚。
主人Kelly Fitch至今仍然不明為何有人會偷走她的愛犬，不過對於愛犬Otis安全歸來感到好放心。
WE GOT HIM. I’m speechless. Shaking. Emotional. The man who found him is the angel we all prayed for and I can’t even describe what he did to make this happen. A complete stranger who owed me nothing gave me my entire world back and jumped through hoops to get him off the streets and back to me. I will update more later— at the vet now making sure he’s ok. THANK YOU to every single person who searched/shared/commented/hung flyers/and dropped everything to help me. I have no words. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
巴哥犬Otis失蹤了近12小時，主人表示週三有人闖入她的公寓將Otis偷走，閉路電視拍攝到疑犯用鎖匙入屋。
幸運的是，Otis是一名Instagram網紅狗，有超過三萬名追隨者。當Otis失蹤時，主人不但向朋友求助，更在社交網站上縣紅1.5萬元求助，裡面都列出Otis要服藥、食物有特別要求，網民都有幫手派發放傳單。
翌日週四早上，有一名陌生人打電話給Fitch，聲稱在Mission街夾14街一個無家可歸者帳篷內發現疑似是Otis的狗，Fitch於是答應和他見面，並一起去找Otis，果然最後尋回Otis。
Fitch表示該名陌生人沒有向Fitch要錢，只是說想她跟愛犬重逢，對於該名陌生人的好心相助，Fitch表示覺得好感動。
