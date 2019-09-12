灣區週四和五將有會酷熱天氣 週末會轉涼

【KTSF】

國家氣象局對整個灣區發出酷熱天氣警告，預料週四和週五氣溫將會更炎熱。灣區空氣品質管理局將週四和五定為愛惜空氣日。

當局表示內陸城市氣溫預測會升至90至100度、沿岸城市則會在80至90度，視乎離岸風勢，週五的氣溫有機會再提高，不過預測去到週末氣溫會轉涼。

Temperatures ramp up across the #BayArea starting today and peak on Friday. Temperatures will still be warm on Saturday, despite the start of a cooling trend that will spell relief by Sunday #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cHTbzXzpg0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 12, 2019

當局又呼籲民眾，這兩日盡量減少在室外進行劇烈運動、切記不要將小孩子或寵物獨留車內、多飲水、盡量留在有空調的地方，灣區空氣品質管理局亦呼籲民眾這兩日盡量減少開車。

Heat Advisory in effect from 11 AM-7 PM today and Friday for interior valleys, the San Francisco Bay Shoreline, city of San Francisco, northern Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey and San Benito counties. Read under text data https://t.co/QwG6sWsQVA#CAwx pic.twitter.com/CeHcu40ejQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 12, 2019

