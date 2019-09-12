灣區週四和五將有會酷熱天氣 週末會轉涼

September 12, 2019 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

國家氣象局對整個灣區發出酷熱天氣警告，預料週四和週五氣溫將會更炎熱。灣區空氣品質管理局將週四和五定為愛惜空氣日。

當局表示內陸城市氣溫預測會升至90至100度、沿岸城市則會在80至90度，視乎離岸風勢，週五的氣溫有機會再提高，不過預測去到週末氣溫會轉涼。

當局又呼籲民眾，這兩日盡量減少在室外進行劇烈運動、切記不要將小孩子或寵物獨留車內、多飲水、盡量留在有空調的地方，灣區空氣品質管理局亦呼籲民眾這兩日盡量減少開車。

