華裔職籃球星林書豪揮別NBA 加盟北京首鋼

【KTSF 江良慧報導】

在灣區土生土長的華裔NBA球星林書豪,正式宣布加盟北京首鋼男籃,將離開美國職籃NBA到中國發展。

中國男籃北京首鋼(Beijing Ducks)和林書豪週二同時宣布,林書豪將揮別NBA,加盟首鋼到中國CBA發展。

Thanks to the NBA and everyone who's supported me the last 9 years! Will always cherish being able to rep Asians at the NBA level. Excited for the next step with the Beijing Ducks. Excited to make more history. Congrats lil bro on signing your contract extension on the same day! pic.twitter.com/gRoalAaoal

— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 27, 2019