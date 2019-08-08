聖荷西101公路4車相撞燃燒 一死兩傷

【KTSF】

南灣聖荷西市週四凌晨發生致命車禍，多輛汽車在101公路北行線相撞，汽車相撞後起火燃燒，車禍導致一人死亡，另外兩人受傷送院，還有一人僥倖沒有受傷。

當局於凌晨3時29分接獲舉報，車禍發生在Bailey大街以北，或85公路以南的公路地段，車禍涉及4輛汽車，全部起火燃燒。

A four vehicle collision, and resulting fire, has all but one lane of northbound Hwy 101, north of Bailey Ave closed. Expect delays for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/5MznzN0Vsb — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 8, 2019

消防局稱，汽車在車禍後很少會起火燃燒，而同一時間4輛汽車都起火，可說是非常罕見。

車禍後，6條行車線中，5條需要關閉，讓當局進行調查，暫時未知可時重開。

(Copyright 2019 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載。