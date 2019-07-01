林鄭指示威者極暴力衝擊立會大樓 會追究到底（視頻）

【i-CABLE】

香港行政長官林鄭月娥及政府官員當地時間週二凌晨4時召開記者會，譴責示威人士暴力行為，指示威者以極暴力方式衝擊立法會大樓，觸犯一系列嚴重罪行，會追究到底。

(Copyright 2019 i-CABLE. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

版權所有，不得轉載。