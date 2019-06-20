沙加緬度女警處理家暴案中槍亡 疑犯與警對峙8小時後自首

【KTSF】

沙加緬度警方週三晚在處理一宗疑似家暴案時，與持械的疑犯對峙近8小時，過程中一名女警員中槍殉職。

週三傍晚6點左右，警方接報一對男女之間發生家暴，警方到場，並幫助一名女事主搬離涉案住宅，不久一名女警在住屋的庭園中槍，警員迅速包圍住圍，並與男疑犯對峙。

女警中槍倒地後，疑犯仍不斷開槍，警方花了45鐘才能把她救出，將她送院搶救。

It is with a broken heart that we have to share with all of you that earlier today we lost one of our own. While on a call for service in North Sacramento, Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed. She gave her young life while protecting our community pic.twitter.com/MXr7C4M5qJ

— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 20, 2019