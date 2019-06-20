沙加緬度女警處理家暴案中槍亡 疑犯與警對峙8小時後自首

【KTSF】
沙加緬度警方週三晚在處理一宗疑似家暴案時，與持械的疑犯對峙近8小時，過程中一名女警員中槍殉職。
週三傍晚6點左右，警方接報一對男女之間發生家暴，警方到場，並幫助一名女事主搬離涉案住宅，不久一名女警在住屋的庭園中槍，警員迅速包圍住圍，並與男疑犯對峙。
女警中槍倒地後，疑犯仍不斷開槍，警方花了45鐘才能把她救出，將她送院搶救。
It is with a broken heart that we have to share with all of you that earlier today we lost one of our own. While on a call for service in North Sacramento, Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed. She gave her young life while protecting our community pic.twitter.com/MXr7C4M5qJ
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 20, 2019
至週四凌晨兩點左右，警方與疑犯談判結束，疑犯投降並被捕，案件沒有其他人受傷。
中槍的女警Tara O’Sullivan送院搶救後不治，年僅26歲，沙加緬度市長Darrell Steinberg公開致哀。
Steinberg說：”我以市長的身份表示，Tara當初宣誓加入警局，是為了保護市民，我們都很心痛，我們會陪伴她的親友，一同走過難關。”
O’Sullivan在東灣Pleasant Hill長大，加入沙加緬度警局僅一年，她是沙加緬度警方20年來首位值勤時殉職的警員。
(Copyright 2019 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )
版權所有，不得轉載。