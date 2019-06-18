Google宣布動用10億建兩萬住屋 紓緩灣區房屋危機

【KTSF 歐志洲報導】

科技公司Google宣佈，將投入10億元興建約兩萬個房屋單位，用來紓緩灣區的房屋危機。

這是灣區科技公司歷來最大的投資承諾，Google計劃在十年内，在公司購買的地皮建15,000個房屋單位，Google在聖荷西建的辦公樓，可讓15,000到2萬人工作。

聖荷西市長Sam Liccardo表示，隨著Google在聖荷西的發展逐步落實，市府也要求該公司協助解決房屋問題。

Google方面則表示，公司有45,000職員住在灣區，因此有必要協助房屋問題。

公司表示，已經和Mountain View市府研究重新規劃一些商用地段來做房屋用途，並將在Sunnyvale和聖荷西展開同樣工作。

(Copyright 2019 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載。