聖荷西汽車撞入民居圍欄 司機救出後不治

南灣聖荷西市上週六發生致命車禍，一名男司機駕車撞進兩屋之間的圍欄，重傷不治。

警方是於凌晨4時21分接報，車禍現場位於Polar Drive 2200號路段，汽車當時沿Chabot Way北行疾駛，但沒有成功轉上Polar Drive，撞上兩屋之間的圍欄。

Crews are on scene of a car that crashed in between two houses on Poplar Drive. Extrication of the driver is in progress pic.twitter.com/xCk1jSp2Jg — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 8, 2019

從聖荷西消防局發放的照片可見，一道鋼管穿過汽車，插過司機座位的頭部位置。

坐在旁邊的乘客自行步出車外，沒有受重傷。

駕車的31歲男子Elin Martinez救出車廂後，送院搶救不治。

