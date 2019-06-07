美俄軍艦在菲律賓海險相撞 雙方互相指責

【i-CABLE】

美國和俄羅斯軍艦在菲律賓海航行期間幾乎相撞，雙方互相指責。

俄羅斯太平洋艦隊指，反潛驅逐艦”維諾格拉多夫號”，週五早上與一批美軍艦隻並排航行時，美軍導彈巡洋艦”切斯勞維爾號”突然轉向，兩艘艦隻相距50米，俄軍立即閃避，聲明認為有關行為不能接受，向美方提出抗議。

BREAKING: #USNavy has released video of #USSChancellorsville being forced to maneuver to avoid collision, after #Russian destroyer Udaloy I made an unsafe and unprofessional approach in the Phillippine Sea, June 7th. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/bM9ZHuYSUM — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) June 7, 2019

美軍反指俄軍的行為不安全及不專業，又稱兩艘艦隻當時相距15至30米。

