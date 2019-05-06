Hayward市880公路大貨車翻側 多條行車線一度受阻

【KTSF】

東灣Hayward市的880公路南行線週一早上有大貨車翻側，導致行車線受阻。

事發於早上11時20分左右，地點在92號公路附近，大貨車失控撞車後翻側，5條行車線中有4條被阻擋。

SIGALERT issued for I-880 Southbound, south of SR-92. #2,3,4,5 lanes blocked. Please use alternate routes while CHP investigates the collision and works to clear the lanes. Unknown ETO. pic.twitter.com/b92uLcYSLd — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) May 6, 2019

事故發生時，有兩人在大貨車中，其中一人受重傷。

至中午1時左右，所有行車線才重開。

(Copyright 2019 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載。