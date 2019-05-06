Hayward市880公路大貨車翻側 多條行車線一度受阻

【KTSF】

東灣Hayward市的880公路南行線週一早上有大貨車翻側，導致行車線受阻。

事發於早上11時20分左右，地點在92號公路附近，大貨車失控撞車後翻側，5條行車線中有4條被阻擋。

事故發生時，有兩人在大貨車中，其中一人受重傷。

至中午1時左右，所有行車線才重開。

