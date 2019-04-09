南灣麻疹病患4月初曾到舊金山 當局公開患者行程

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】

舊金山公共衛生局表示，一名患了麻疹的南灣Santa Clara縣居民，上週一到週三到過舊金山，當局公開患者到過的地方，不過衛生局強調，舊金山沒有爆發麻疹疫情。

舊金山公共衛生局的資料顯示，感染了麻疹的病人，上週一、二、三到過舊金山，而這3天早上8點到10點，他都去過Golden Gate Avenue 525號的Hayes Valley Bakeworks糕餅店。

這3天他都去過這間糕餅店附近，位於Golden Gate Avenue 450號的聯邦法庭大樓。

4月2號週二，他去過Fulton街392號的Johnny Doughnuts，而同一天晚上，他到附近Grove街465號Double Decker餐館。

另外，週一和週三，他坐過Caltrain火車，週一早上他坐過MUNI 47號巴士。

衛生局表示，舊金山絕大多數居民都接種了麻疹疫苗，所以受感染的機會很低，可是衛生局提醒大家，如果沒有接種過疫苗，而去過這名麻疹病人到過的地方，又出現麻疹症狀的話，應該盡快看醫生。

麻疹病毒可潛伏在人體7到21天，症狀包括發燒，咳嗽、流鼻水，眼睛發紅，以及頭部，臉部出現紅疹。

衛生局表示，舊金山今年以來只有一宗麻疹案例。

以下為該名麻疹患者在4月1日至3日期間，曾到過舊金山的地點和時間：

4月1日星期一

6.56 am – 8:13 am | Caltrain train 319 northbound. First car of train (car 116).

8:45 am – 9:15 am | Caltrain train 232 southbound. Last car of train (car 116).

8:15 – 9:45 am | SF Muni Bus #47

8:00 – 10:00 am | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue

8:30 am – 7:00 pm | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave

4月2日星期二

8:00 am – 7:30 pm | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave

8:00 am – 9:30 am | Johnny Doughnuts at 392 Fulton St

8:00 – 10:00 am | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue

6:30 – 8:00 pm | Double Decker Restaurant at 465 Grove St

4月3日星期三

8:00 – 10:00 am | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue

8:30 am – 3:30 pm | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm | Caltrain station, 700 4th Street

3:34 pm – 5:10 pm | Caltrain train 258 southbound. Second car from the back (car 3861).

5:32 pm – 6:15 pm | Caltrain train 279 northbound. Second car from the front (car 3861).

