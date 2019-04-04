兩女性報稱被拜登不當觸碰 拜登發短片回應（視頻）

【KTSF】
兩名女性先後指控前總統拜登不當觸碰她們，而正考慮是否要參選總統的拜登，週三在一段公開的短片中，承諾會更小心和更尊重對待其他人的個人空間。
對兩名女子近日先後指控拜登和她們相處時，曾令她們感到不安，拜登週三在Twitter上載片段，回應說，一直視政治為一種方法，讓他與人聯繫，以及表達支持和好感，但他承認社交規範已開始改變，而他也會作出調節。
Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019
拜登說，他有責任聆聽對他作出指控的女性，又承諾日後會考慮更周到。
拜登在推文也提到，自己畢生致力預防家暴。
雖然有人對他做出指控，但同時也有不少女性支持他，說拜登從沒有讓她們感不安，也支持他致力於提高女性權利。
