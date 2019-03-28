威斯康辛州幸運兒獨贏7.68億 灣區兩人贏300萬

【KTSF】

週三晚開獎的Powerball彩票，有幸運兒一票獨得7.68億頭獎，灣區也有兩位幸運兒中了5個號碼。

週三晚開獎的Powerball彩票，中獎號碼是16、20、37、44、62，Powerball號碼為12。

來自威斯康辛州一位幸運兒獨得7.68億頭獎，如果選擇一次過領取現金，獎金將為4.77億元。

這是美國彩票史上第三高的頭獎獎金。

另外，灣區有兩名幸運兒中了5個號碼，預計各贏得近300萬獎金，其中一張彩票在San Mateo市Laurie Meadows Drive 35號的Centerwood Liquors賣出，另一張彩票在聖荷西市N. Bascom大街1305號的Gateway Food & Liquor賣出。

