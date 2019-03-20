網站評選灣區最佳私立高中 榜首學校位於奧克蘭

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】

Niche網站評選灣區最好的私立高中，這些高中在全國排名也是名列前茅，可是學費很貴。

Niche評選灣區25間最佳私立高中，排第一名是東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）The College Preparatory高中，南灣聖荷西的The Harker學校排第二，這間學校每年學費要48,500元，是所有私立名校中最貴的。

Palo Alto的Castilleja學校排第三，中半島Hillsborough的Crystal Springs Uplands學校排第四。

位於奧克蘭的Head Royce學校排第五，Hillsborough的The Nueva學校排第六，第七名是中半島Atherton的Menlo學校。

位於北灣Ross的The Branson學校排第八，第九和第十名的學校都在舊金山，分別是San Francisco University高中，以及Lick Wilmerding高中。

