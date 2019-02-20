兩年幼山獅流落半月灣街頭 轉送奧克蘭動物園

【KTSF】

中半島San Mateo縣一對只有4個月大的山獅，週二下午被漁獵管理局人員捕獲，由於兩頭山獅並沒有山獅母親照顧，暫時寄居在奧克蘭動物園。

兩頭山獅於週一在半月灣海岸被人發現流落街頭，地點在Poplar Beach和Ritz-Carton酒店交界處。

CDFW today safely captured two mountain lion kittens in Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County, when it became apparent they were on their own, without a mother lion around, and too young to survive by themselves. The lions were delivered for care and treatment to the Oakland Zoo. pic.twitter.com/l1uoYuCKZd — Cal Fish & Wildlife (@CaliforniaDFW) February 20, 2019

另外，週日晚也有人報稱在半月灣市中心看到兩頭山獅出沒。

漁獵管理局人員接報後，曾翻看山獅紀錄，看看能否找到牠們的母親，並給了牠們24小時時間返回棲身地，但經過一天觀察後，明顯地兩頭山獅是流落街頭，於是局方決定派員用漁網將兩頭山獅捕捉，轉送到奧克蘭動物園。

兩頭山獅當時有脫水情況，而且營養不良，身上有損傷，全身布滿跳蚤，其中一頭山獅鼻上有深深的傷口，估計是與臭鼬打架時弄傷。

牠們抵達動物園後，已開始進食和喝水，正在休養中。

動物園會暫時照顧這兩頭山獅，直至加州漁獵管理局為牠們找到永久棲息地為止。

由於兩頭山獅仍年幼，因此暫時不會將牠們放生，通常年幼山獅會跟隨母親生活，學習求生和捕獵的技巧，直至滿一至兩歲才獨立。

(Copyright 2019 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載。