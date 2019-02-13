Castro Valley爆水管 汽車卡在路中央動彈不得（視頻）

(CHP Castro Valley)

【KTSF】

東灣Castro Valley一條馬路週三早上爆水管，導致一輛汽車卡在路中央，當局需要封閉事發路段進行維修。

Alameda縣消防局在早上8時43分在Twitter發推文，指Santa Maria大街夾Redwood路的Somerset大街需要封閉。

一輛汽車的右前方被卡在出現地陷的馬路上，司機需要在消防員的協助下離開車廂，他沒有大礙，汽車在早上9時25分已拖離現場。

東灣供水局已派員維修爆裂的水管。

(Copyright 2019 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )
版權所有，不得轉載。

