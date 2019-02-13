Castro Valley爆水管 汽車卡在路中央動彈不得（視頻）

【KTSF】

東灣Castro Valley一條馬路週三早上爆水管，導致一輛汽車卡在路中央，當局需要封閉事發路段進行維修。

Castro Valley: Somerset Ave is closed between Santa Maria & Redwood Rd due to a water main break. One vehicle got stuck in the sinkhole & the driver was able to safely exit w/ the help of firefighters. Firefighters, @ebmud & @CHPcastrovalley remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/2BNx550CEu — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) February 13, 2019

Alameda縣消防局在早上8時43分在Twitter發推文，指Santa Maria大街夾Redwood路的Somerset大街需要封閉。

一輛汽車的右前方被卡在出現地陷的馬路上，司機需要在消防員的協助下離開車廂，他沒有大礙，汽車在早上9時25分已拖離現場。

東灣供水局已派員維修爆裂的水管。

