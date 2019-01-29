2019年校區排名榜出爐 Palo Alto聯合校區名列榜首

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】

Niche網站公佈2019年校區排名榜，根據聯邦教育部的數據、加州考試成績、大學入學試成績、教師和學生比例等因素，為加州和灣區的校區排名，哪些校區名列榜首？

全州排名第一的是Palo Alto聯合校區，第二是Los Gatos Saratoga聯合高中校區。

在灣區排頭十名的校區還有，Mountain View Los Altos聯合高中校區排第三，東灣Lafayette的Acalanes聯合高中校區排第四，Piedmont市聯合校區排第五。

位於南灣的Fremont聯合高中校區排第六，東灣Pleasanton聯合校區排第七，San Ramon Valley聯合校區排第八。

北灣的Tamalpais聯合高中校區排第九，中半島的San Mateo聯合高中校區排第十。

