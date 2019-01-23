搵屋住專題：Cupertino可負擔長者公寓接受申請

【KTSF 吳宇斌報導】

南灣Cupertino有新的可負擔長者租賃公寓落成，有12個studio 開放式公寓。

這個長者公寓大樓位於Stevens Creek Blvd 19160號，開放給62歲或以上長者申請，租金從656元至1,121元不等。

申請人要在地區收入中位數五成或以下，一人和兩人家庭分別不得超過46,550元和53,200元。

有興趣申請的人士，填妥申請表後，在25號本週五下午4點前郵寄或親自遞交。

查詢申請詳情，請瀏覽：http://charitieshousing.org/the-veranda

或點擊：http://charitieshousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/THVE-Lottery-Announcement-Flyer-1.15.19.pdf

