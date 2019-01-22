奧斯卡提名公布 “Black Panther”獲提名最佳電影

【KTSF】

今年第91屆奧斯卡頒獎典禮將在2月24日舉行，主辦單位週二早上公佈了今年的提名名單，Marvel的Black Panther成為首部提名最佳電影的超級英雄電影。

電影Roma和The Favorite大熱，各獲得10項提名，Netflix有望憑藉Roma成為衝擊奧斯卡的網上視頻串流平台。

講述前總統小布殊的副總統電影Vice獲得8個提名，Black Panther則獲得7項提名，有望帶領Marvel問鼎最佳電影。

歌手Lady Gaga則首次入圍角逐奧斯卡影后。

而荷李活25年來全亞裔演出的電影Crazy Rich Asians，則失落奧斯卡提名。

不過在動畫短片的提名名單中，Pixar首位華裔女導演石之予的作品Bao包子，和Taiko動漫的華裔導演張少甫的One Small Step，就獲得最佳動畫短片提名。

