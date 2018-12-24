22歲中國女留學生於紐約布碌崙失蹤

【KTSF】

一名22歲中國女留學生在紐約市失蹤，警方發布尋人啟事，希望公眾協助找尋其下落。

Have you seen Zanxiao Luo? She is a 22 year old asian female, approximately 5'3" and 110 pounds. Zanxiao was last seen on 12/19/2018 in Brooklyn New York within the confines of the 84th Precinct. #Brooklyn #Prattinstitute pic.twitter.com/ehqiKiy72a

— NYPD Missing Persons (@NYPDMissing) December 23, 2018