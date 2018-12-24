22歲中國女留學生於紐約布碌崙失蹤

【KTSF】
一名22歲中國女留學生在紐約市失蹤，警方發布尋人啟事，希望公眾協助找尋其下落。
Have you seen Zanxiao Luo? She is a 22 year old asian female, approximately 5'3" and 110 pounds. Zanxiao was last seen on 12/19/2018 in Brooklyn New York within the confines of the 84th Precinct. #Brooklyn #Prattinstitute pic.twitter.com/ehqiKiy72a
— NYPD Missing Persons (@NYPDMissing) December 23, 2018
警方稱，失蹤女留學生名叫Zanxiao Luo，她在上週三凌晨過後，離開位於布碌崙Duffield街214號的公寓單位後失蹤，其親友於週六報警求助。
Luo身高約5呎4吋，體重約115磅，最後一次露面時，身穿灰色外套和黑色長褲。
