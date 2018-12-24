22歲中國女留學生於紐約布碌崙失蹤

December 24, 2018 全國消息, 新聞, 熱點關注, 華人社區

【KTSF】

一名22歲中國女留學生在紐約市失蹤，警方發布尋人啟事，希望公眾協助找尋其下落。

警方稱，失蹤女留學生名叫Zanxiao Luo，她在上週三凌晨過後，離開位於布碌崙Duffield街214號的公寓單位後失蹤，其親友於週六報警求助。

Luo身高約5呎4吋，體重約115磅，最後一次露面時，身穿灰色外套和黑色長褲。

(Copyright 2018 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

Please follow and like us:

Related Articles