(突發) 舊金山各地收到炸彈威脅 警方正搜索調查

December 13, 2018 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

舊金山警方在今早十時在全市各地收到炸彈威脅，已出動警員搜索。

其中一個據稱有炸彈的地點是California Street夾Presidio Avenue的三藩市消防信貸聯會(SF Fire Credit Union)。該地點附近一間猶太裔社區中心要疏散，不過該中心職員就確認，炸彈威脅並非針對他們。

另一個報稱有炸彈的地點是位於Sutter街的Marines Memorial Club and Hotel酒店入面。

除了舊金山之外、奧克蘭、聖荷西等全國有其他一些城市，今早報稱收到炸彈威脅。舊金山警局表示會同其他執法部門合作。

紐約市警局收到的炸彈威脅電郵中，疑犯要求電匯Bitcoin比特幣，該市警方表示暫時未找到任何爆炸裝置。

有關當局呼籲民眾保持警覺舉報可疑活動。

(Copyright 2018 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )
版權所有，不得轉載

Please follow and like us: