(突發) 舊金山各地收到炸彈威脅 警方正搜索調查

【KTSF】

舊金山警方在今早十時在全市各地收到炸彈威脅，已出動警員搜索。

其中一個據稱有炸彈的地點是California Street夾Presidio Avenue的三藩市消防信貸聯會(SF Fire Credit Union)。該地點附近一間猶太裔社區中心要疏散，不過該中心職員就確認，炸彈威脅並非針對他們。

(1/2) At approximately 10AM this morning #SFPD responded to reports of bomb threats at numerous locations throughout the city. SFPD is responding to each location. We have received information that several other cities across the United States have received similar threats. pic.twitter.com/AEyFanZRvr — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 13, 2018

另一個報稱有炸彈的地點是位於Sutter街的Marines Memorial Club and Hotel酒店入面。

除了舊金山之外、奧克蘭、聖荷西等全國有其他一些城市，今早報稱收到炸彈威脅。舊金山警局表示會同其他執法部門合作。

紐約市警局收到的炸彈威脅電郵中，疑犯要求電匯Bitcoin比特幣，該市警方表示暫時未找到任何爆炸裝置。

Please be advised – there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment. While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and NO DEVICES have been found. pic.twitter.com/7omOs13Z7Q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2018

有關當局呼籲民眾保持警覺舉報可疑活動。

(Copyright 2018 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載