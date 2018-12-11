東灣有汽車撞進披薩餅店 引發小火及氣體洩漏

東灣Emeryville市週二早上有一輛汽車撞入一間披薩餅店，事件引發小火和氣體洩漏。

當局是於早上9時50分接獲舉報，事故涉及多輛汽車，其中一輛汽車撞進位於San Pablo Ave 4301號的Arizmendi Bakery & Pizzeria。

其中一人在事故中受輕傷，但拒絕接受治療，火勢很快受到控制，太平洋煤電公司（PG&E）已派員到現場應對。

