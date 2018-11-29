Napa警方追捕一名在酒吧打人的男子

【KTSF】

東灣Napa警方正追捕一名涉嫌在酒吧打人的男人，並公佈了閉路電視片段。

事發在兩星期前，11月17日晚上11時半，兩名男子走入1679號W. Imola Avenue的Stone’s酒吧。其中一人被拍攝到拳打女事主的臉部，令她昏迷，另一人就多次腳踢女事主，女事主臉部腫脹受傷。

(*部份畫面可能令人情緒不安，敬請留意)

事後兩名顧客手持桌球桿走出來，打算幫女事主，不過都被人打。兩匪徒在警方到場之前逃走。

警方辨認出兩個匪徒身份是30歲的James Faulkenberry，以及39歲的Juan Rojas。兩人並不認識事主，動機仍然在調查當中。其中Rojas已經自首，Faulkenberry仍然在逃。

Faulkenberry的兩個手臂和頸部有紋身，而且很危險，警方呼籲有Faulkenberry線索的人，請致電(707)257-9509通知警方。

(Copyright 2018 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載