運動家A’s計劃興建新大球場 預料在2023年啟用

【KTSF】

奧克蘭運動家A’s棒球隊週三宣佈，計劃興建新球場，地點將會在Howard Terminal海旁附近，另外又會翻新Coliseum舊址，擴大球場範圍。

新球場預料將有34,000個座位，還會在附近建可負擔房屋和商店等。A’s的主席Dave Kaval表示，週五起將進行環境評估，以及社區諮詢等項目。至於整個工程預料在2023年完成，並在該球季正式啟用。Kaval又表示希望新球場能為市內帶來更多就業機會。

💥 here it is: our plan to build a new ballpark at Howard Terminal.https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/HtI7zEhrfV — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

“We are excited to build a bold, iconic ballpark at Howard Terminal. This design will allow us to blur the boundaries of a traditional ballpark and integrate into the surrounding neighborhood.” – @DaveKaval https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/g46FK7N2ny — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

The ballpark at Howard Terminal returns the baseball experience to the roots of the sport, while reimagining the ballpark anew. A “ballpark within a park,” the intimate stadium is nestled carefully into its urban surroundings. https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/ZjTXknlU1A — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

新球場項目亦得到一些市縣官員的支持。Alameda縣參事Nate Miley表示，NBA的金州勇士隊(Warriors)明年計劃搬到舊金山，NFL美足的突擊者隊(Raiders)又將會搬到拉斯維加斯，而運動家A’s駐守奧克蘭市建新球場，令A’s成為代表奧克蘭市的球隊。

A’s原本在去年12月有提出過在奧克蘭的Laney社區學院地址起新球場，不過遭到當地校區反對。

(Copyright 2018 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載