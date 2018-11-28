聖馬刁縣辦姻親單位免費講座

【KTSF】

想在自己家中設立附屬單位(姻親單位)？非牟利組織HEART將會在中半島聖馬刁縣兩個城市舉行免費講座，分享有關資訊，大家可以在以下網址登記查詢：

Redwood City 紅木城地點

Millbrae市地點

如有更多問題亦可以致電650-204-5628查詢。

 

