聖馬刁縣辦姻親單位免費講座

想在自己家中設立附屬單位(姻親單位)？非牟利組織HEART將會在中半島聖馬刁縣兩個城市舉行免費講座，分享有關資訊，大家可以在以下網址登記查詢：

Redwood City 紅木城地點

11月28日(週三)

晚上6-7:30時

1400 Roosevelt Avenue, Redwood CIty, CA 94061

Community Activities Building

登記網址：https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adu-open-house-redwood-city-tickets-52685054416

Millbrae市地點

11月29日(週四)

晚上6-7:30時

450 Poplar Avenue, Millbrae, CA 94030

Chetcuti Room

登記網址：https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adu-open-house-millbrae-tickets-52690582952

如有更多問題亦可以致電650-204-5628查詢。

