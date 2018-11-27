南舊金山101號公路出現大坑洞 阻塞交通

November 27, 2018 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

南舊金山附近的101號公路南行線出現大坑洞，阻塞交通，維修了幾個小時仍未修好。

公路巡警CHP表示，在週二下午一時幾接報指，在101公路南行線近Grand Avenue出口，出現坑洞，原因未明。

交通當局維修工程進行了至少四個小時，不過預料仍然需要兩至三小時後才能修好。

