南舊金山101號公路出現大坑洞 阻塞交通

南舊金山附近的101號公路南行線出現大坑洞，阻塞交通，維修了幾個小時仍未修好。

公路巡警CHP表示，在週二下午一時幾接報指，在101公路南行線近Grand Avenue出口，出現坑洞，原因未明。

*** TRAFFIC ALERT ***@CaltransD4 on scene at US-101 sb south of Grand Avenue repairing hole in freeway. Far right lane still closed. Expect delays for next 3-4 hours. pic.twitter.com/kliXFjxgWZ — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) November 27, 2018

US-101 sb south of Grand Avenue off right two lanes closed for large hole in #4 lane. @CaltransD4 engineers enroute. Expect delays in area. Use I-280 if possible pic.twitter.com/M5pxVBwvbb — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) November 27, 2018

交通當局維修工程進行了至少四個小時，不過預料仍然需要兩至三小時後才能修好。

