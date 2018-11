2018年黑色星期五 商場營業時間一覽

【KTSF 吳宇斌報導】

灣區的各大購物廣場,在今年又會幾點開門進行促銷活動呢?

南灣/South Bay

Great Mall: Thanksgiving day——–6pm – 2am Black Friday————–6am – 10pm



Stanford Shopping Center Thanksgiving day——–Closed Black Friday————–6am – 10pm



Gilroy Outlet Thanksgiving day——–6pm – 2am Black Friday————–6am – 10pm



Westfield Valley Fair Thanksgiving day——–6pm – 2am Black Friday————–6am – 10pm



Best Buy (Valley Fair) Thanksgiving day ————– 5pm – 1AM Black Friday————–8am – 10pm



中半島/Peninsula

Hillsdale Mall: Thanksgiving day——–大部分店鋪6pm – midnight



MK 6pm – 2am

Black Friday————–大部分店鋪Midnight – 10pm

Tanforan Mall: Thanksgiving day——–Closed Black Friday————–8am – 10pm



Serramonte Mall Thanksgiving day——– Closed Black Friday————–6am – 10pm



三藩市

Westfield: Thanksgiving day——– Closed Black Friday————–7am – 10pm



Stonestown Galleria: Thanksgiving day——– 6pm – midnight Black Friday————–6am – 10pm



Best Buy (1717 Harrison St) : Thanksgiving day——– 5pm – 1am Black Friday————–8am – 10pm



東灣

Livermore SF Premium outlet: Thanksgiving day——– 3pm – 12AM Black Friday————–12am – 10pm



Stoneridge Shopping Center: Thanksgiving day——– 5pm – 1am Black Friday————–6am – 10pm



Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza: Thanksgiving day——– Closed Black Friday————–8am – 9pm



Hayward Southland mall: Thanksgiving day——– 6pm – midnight Black Friday————–6am – 10pm



Best Buy (Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center) : Thanksgiving day——– 5pm – 1am Black Friday————–8am – 10pm



