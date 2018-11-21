2018年黑色星期五 折扣商品攻略

【KTSF 吳宇斌報導】

一年一度感恩節和黑色星期五是購物的好時機，今年有些什麼好的折扣商品值得大家關注呢？

家庭電器方面，Macy’s百貨廚房小家電促銷賣$7.99，不過網站購買需要mail-in rebate郵寄返現才能獲得特價，有些則需要在店內購買，請留意官方網站的細則，促銷從星期四開始。

今年有不少$100左右的電視機，不過基本上都在32-40吋左右，而且都不是智能電視和4K電視，TCL 65吋4K智能電視在Walmart賣$398。

BestBuy就有Sharp的55吋4K智能電視，僅售$250，不過僅限星期五當日在門店內購買，數量有限。

電子產品方面，Bose無線運動耳機在Walmart和Target，減$50賣$100。

智能保安門鈴Ring Doorbell第二代在BestBuy，捆綁Amazon 小智能音箱Echo Dot第三代，僅售$140、節省$110。

蘋果產品方面，Walmart推出上一代iPad，容量32GB僅為$250。

Target和Macy’s促銷第三代蘋果手錶，$200起。

蘋果智能音箱HomePod在BestBuy減$100賣 $250。

蘋果官方也宣布從星期五起一連四日的促銷活動，但就沒有公佈詳情。

Costco網站推出新會員購買$60 Gold Star會員一年會籍，送$20 Costco現金卡，再加上滿$250，減$20的優惠券。

更多折扣商品資料：

Walmart Black Friday Ad:

https://www.walmart.com/store/2648/san-leandro-ca/weekly-ads?flyer_type_name=ad

https://www.walmart.com/store/2648/san-leandro-ca/weekly-ads?flyer_type_name=ad BestBuy Black Friday Ad:

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/black-friday/sale-ad/?category=doorbusters2

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/black-friday/sale-ad/?category=doorbusters2 Target Black Friday Ad:

https://www.target.com/c/redcard_exclusives/-/N-76udn?lnk=TodaysthedayRED

https://www.target.com/c/redcard_exclusives/-/N-76udn?lnk=TodaysthedayRED Macy’s Black Friday Ad:

https://www.macys.com/shop/black-friday-sale?id=212954&edge=hybrid&cm_sp=cnrb-_-breadcrumb-_-black_friday_doorbusters

https://www.macys.com/shop/black-friday-sale?id=212954&edge=hybrid&cm_sp=cnrb-_-breadcrumb-_-black_friday_doorbusters Costco Membership deal:

https://costcomembershipoffer.com/purchase/open/Slickdeals2

(Copyright 2018 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載。