印尼地震海嘯發生近一週 災區搜索繼續

【i-CABLE】

印尼造成過千人死亡的地震及海嘯發生一個星期，災區仍然缺乏糧食和水，而搜索工作繼續，有災民仍未放棄，希望尋回失蹤親人，亦有災民未能接受失去至親的事實。

一場天災，成為蘇里亞蒂的惡夢。蘇里亞蒂不單失去家園，丈夫也罹難，她現在想辦法與女兒繼續生活下去。

地震發生近一星期，還留下明顯破壞痕跡，在重災區帕盧市搜索繼續。失蹤親人遲遲未有消息，有災民情緒激動。

但亦有災民未絕望，始終希望奇蹟出現，尋回懷孕6個月的妻子。

印尼蘇拉威西島上星期五發生黎克特制7.5級地震，並引發海嘯，造成過千人死亡，傷者數以千計。隨著救援人員連日來深入偏遠災區，死亡人數可能增加。

(Copyright 2018 i-CABLE. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

版權所有，不得轉載。